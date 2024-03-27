Stordahl Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG)

Stordahl Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,760 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF accounts for about 3.5% of Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.60% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $12,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 164.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $92,000.

IVOG stock opened at $111.76 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a one year low of $84.56 and a one year high of $112.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.46. The company has a market capitalization of $919.78 million, a PE ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.09.

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IVOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of growth companies curated from the S&P 400. IVOG was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

