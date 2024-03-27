Stordahl Capital Management Inc. Purchases 12,448 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Stordahl Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 162,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,448 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF comprises 4.4% of Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $16,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 153.0% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $33,000.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:STIP opened at $99.37 on Wednesday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.27 and a fifty-two week high of $99.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.00.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

