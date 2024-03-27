Strathcona Resources (TSE:SCR) Sets New 1-Year High at $29.80

Strathcona Resources Ltd. (TSE:SCR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$29.80 and last traded at C$29.65, with a volume of 21188 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$29.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SCR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$26.00 price objective on Strathcona Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Strathcona Resources from C$28.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. ATB Capital set a C$31.00 price objective on Strathcona Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Strathcona Resources from C$40.00 to C$32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Strathcona Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$31.29.

Get Strathcona Resources alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on SCR

Strathcona Resources Trading Down 2.4 %

Insider Transactions at Strathcona Resources

The firm has a market cap of C$6.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$24.85 and a 200 day moving average price of C$27.75. The company has a quick ratio of 11.09, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.47.

In related news, Director Connie De Ciancio acquired 3,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$22.53 per share, with a total value of C$81,243.18. 8.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Strathcona Resources

(Get Free Report)

Strathcona Resources Ltd. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas reserves in western Canada. It operates through three segments: Cold Lake Thermal, Lloydminster Heavy Oil, and Montney. The Cold Lake Thermal segment includes three producing assets in the Cold Lake region of Northern Alberta; and Lindbergh, Orion, and Tucker.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Strathcona Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strathcona Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.