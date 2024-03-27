Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $57.15

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as €57.15 ($62.12) and last traded at €55.65 ($60.49), with a volume of 76598 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €56.60 ($61.52).

The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 443.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €53.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is €49.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.25.

Ströer SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital & Dialog Media, and Data As A Service (DaaS) & E-Commerce. It offers various outdoor advertising media services, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

