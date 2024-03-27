Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) was down 5.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.45 and last traded at $5.46. Approximately 5,657,438 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 9,065,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.79.

NOVA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (down from $12.00) on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.89.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $680.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.39 and its 200-day moving average is $10.33.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $194.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.09 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 58.00% and a negative return on equity of 13.26%. On average, research analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, Director Akbar Mohamed purchased 152,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.92 per share, with a total value of $1,054,954.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 236,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,634,081.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Akbar Mohamed acquired 152,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,054,954.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 236,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,634,081.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul S. Mathews sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.31, for a total value of $50,445.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,377.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,580 shares of company stock valued at $137,382 in the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC increased its position in Sunnova Energy International by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 123,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 3.6% in the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 3.4% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 21,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 2.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period.

Sunnova Energy International Inc engages in the provision of energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and solar energy system and energy storage system diagnostics services.

