Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Gap Up to $11.28

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.28, but opened at $11.60. Sunrun shares last traded at $12.01, with a volume of 3,563,129 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RUN. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Sunrun in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Sunrun from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sunrun presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.85.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 2.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.37.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($1.20). Sunrun had a negative net margin of 71.00% and a negative return on equity of 5.58%. The business had revenue of $516.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.74 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Alan Ferber purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.73 per share, for a total transaction of $97,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,300. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 170,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $3,435,172.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,203,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,278,084.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan Ferber bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.73 per share, for a total transaction of $97,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $97,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 234,834 shares of company stock valued at $4,211,750 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RUN. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sunrun by 99,711.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,455,287 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $251,136,000 after acquiring an additional 10,444,812 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 35.9% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 14,182,106 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $178,127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748,696 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Sunrun in the fourth quarter worth $36,589,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Sunrun by 112.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,226,821 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,969,000 after buying an additional 1,180,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Sunrun by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,860,637 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $77,780,000 after buying an additional 1,147,262 shares during the period. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.



Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

