Susquehanna Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS)

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by stock analysts at Susquehanna in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $150.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.32% from the company’s previous close.

UPS has been the topic of several other reports. Argus lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $153.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.59.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of UPS stock opened at $143.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $122.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $151.02 and a 200-day moving average of $152.41. United Parcel Service has a one year low of $133.68 and a one year high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $24.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.62 EPS. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, Director Eva C. Boratto acquired 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $142.30 per share, with a total value of $199,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,220. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of United Parcel Service

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UPS. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 15,631.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,502,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,280,190,000 after purchasing an additional 14,410,073 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 87.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,152,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,854,180,000 after purchasing an additional 8,475,698 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $1,255,623,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 105,818.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,215,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $732,833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,730,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,343,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service

(Get Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.