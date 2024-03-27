Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 71.9% from the February 29th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Swisscom from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th.

Get Swisscom alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Swisscom

Swisscom Stock Performance

SCMWY traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $60.86. 22,935 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,686. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.01. Swisscom has a 12 month low of $55.92 and a 12 month high of $70.04. The stock has a market cap of $315.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter. Swisscom had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 15.12%. Analysts anticipate that Swisscom will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Swisscom

(Get Free Report)

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. The company offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, TV, broadband, and mobile offerings, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Swisscom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swisscom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.