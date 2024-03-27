Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Trading Down 4.3%

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $45.62 and last traded at $45.84. Approximately 441,032 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 1,584,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SYM shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Symbotic from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Symbotic from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Symbotic in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Symbotic from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Symbotic in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Symbotic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.85.

Symbotic Trading Down 5.1 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.67 and a 200-day moving average of $42.77. The company has a market capitalization of $26.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -166.44 and a beta of 1.90.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. Symbotic had a negative return on equity of 35.06% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The business had revenue of $368.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.28 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Todd Krasnow sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $103,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Symbotic news, Director Merline Saintil sold 3,135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.74, for a total value of $140,259.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,312 shares in the company, valued at $2,787,838.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Todd Krasnow sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $103,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,328,104 shares of company stock worth $285,346,932. 38.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Symbotic

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Symbotic during the 2nd quarter valued at $534,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Symbotic in the third quarter valued at about $224,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Symbotic by 325.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 170,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 130,213 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Symbotic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Symbotic in the third quarter worth $1,523,000.

About Symbotic

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

Featured Articles

