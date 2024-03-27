Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Trading Up 4.9%

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 4.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.76 and last traded at $22.49. 94,026 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,192,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.42.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 6.7 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.52. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 1.03.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.62) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Syndax Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 39,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are revumenib, a potent, selective, small molecule inhibitor of the menin-MLL binding interaction for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged, acute leukemias, and solid tumor; and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD) and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

