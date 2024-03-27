T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Sold by LaFleur & Godfrey LLC

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC cut its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,985 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. RNC Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 22,340 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 8,115 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 32,019 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,448,000 after buying an additional 8,545 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 217,109 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $23,380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares during the period. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 110,776 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,930,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. 73.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TROW shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $97.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 8,740 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total value of $1,034,116.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,493,357.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,138 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total transaction of $121,913.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,511,925.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 8,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total value of $1,034,116.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,357.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

Shares of TROW traded up $1.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.86. The stock had a trading volume of 366,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,413,987. The company has a market capitalization of $26.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.49. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.43 and a 52 week high of $132.76.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.12. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 27.69% and a return on equity of 18.41%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.92%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Articles

