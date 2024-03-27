Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) Shares Sold by Schechter Investment Advisors LLC

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 128,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,392 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $1,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 282.9% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 110.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 5,755.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 3,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.17% of the company’s stock.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

NYSE TAK opened at $14.27 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.54. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a twelve month low of $13.19 and a twelve month high of $17.15. The company has a market capitalization of $45.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Insider Transactions at Takeda Pharmaceutical

Takeda Pharmaceutical ( NYSE:TAK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.52 billion for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 6.90%. On average, research analysts predict that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 3,703,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total transaction of $29,999,994.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,755,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,420,222.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

