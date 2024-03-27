Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) to Issue GBX 4.79 Dividend

Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.79 ($0.06) per share by the homebuilder on Friday, May 10th. This represents a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Taylor Wimpey Stock Performance
TW stock opened at GBX 140.55 ($1.78) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 142.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 131.61. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market cap of £4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 1,405.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.77. Taylor Wimpey has a 1-year low of GBX 98.92 ($1.25) and a 1-year high of GBX 150.60 ($1.90).
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Jennie Daly sold 104,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 134 ($1.69), for a total value of £140,034.02 ($176,967.04). Insiders have bought a total of 313 shares of company stock worth $45,043 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Taylor Wimpey Company Profile
Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities. Taylor Wimpey plc was incorporated in 1935 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.
