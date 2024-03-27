TD Cowen Increases Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Price Target to $30.00

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by analysts at TD Cowen from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.10% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.33.

EDR stock opened at $25.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.81. Endeavor Group has a 52-week low of $17.65 and a 52-week high of $26.26.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Endeavor Group had a return on equity of 1.05% and a net margin of 5.98%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Endeavor Group will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Endeavor Group news, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 1,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total value of $26,656.56. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 82,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,913,188.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 8,407 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $196,471.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 81,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,895,166.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 1,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total value of $26,656.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 82,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,913,188.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 186,188 shares of company stock valued at $4,518,531 over the last ninety days. 82.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Endeavor Group by 29.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,006,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,251,000 after buying an additional 2,726,059 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Endeavor Group by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,474,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689,204 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Endeavor Group by 1,060.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,631,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405,024 shares in the last quarter. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC bought a new position in Endeavor Group in the 4th quarter valued at $52,983,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Endeavor Group by 53.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,297,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196,409 shares in the last quarter. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.

