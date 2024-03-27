TD SYNNEX Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (NYSE:SNX)

TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the business services provider on Friday, April 26th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th.

TD SYNNEX has raised its dividend by an average of 51.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. TD SYNNEX has a payout ratio of 12.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect TD SYNNEX to earn $12.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.1%.

Shares of NYSE:SNX opened at $112.27 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.83. The company has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.63. TD SYNNEX has a one year low of $86.30 and a one year high of $114.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.20.

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 9th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.57. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 1.09%. The company had revenue of $14.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.30 EPS. TD SYNNEX’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TD SYNNEX will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SNX shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on TD SYNNEX from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Cfra increased their price target on TD SYNNEX from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered TD SYNNEX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TD SYNNEX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.08.

In other TD SYNNEX news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.57, for a total value of $1,055,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 229,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,213,851.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Michael Urban sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.67, for a total transaction of $518,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,745,700.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.57, for a total transaction of $1,055,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 229,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,213,851.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,289,905 shares of company stock valued at $232,556,362 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNX. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in TD SYNNEX during the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX in the first quarter worth about $216,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TD SYNNEX by 114,550.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in TD SYNNEX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

