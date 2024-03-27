Tectonic Advisors LLC Acquires 17,262 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 471,436 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,262 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises 2.9% of Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $34,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% during the first quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3,300.0% during the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000.

NASDAQ BND opened at $72.47 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $67.99 and a 52-week high of $74.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.46.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.2023 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

