Tectonic Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EHC. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Encompass Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Encompass Health in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Encompass Health by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Encompass Health in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Encompass Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Encompass Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.56.

Encompass Health Stock Performance

NYSE:EHC opened at $76.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.74. The stock has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.93. Encompass Health Co. has a 1-year low of $52.32 and a 1-year high of $78.11.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 17.69%. On average, research analysts expect that Encompass Health Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Encompass Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.29%.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

