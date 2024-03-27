Tectonic Advisors LLC Buys 375 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PEG. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 7.5% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,318,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,310,000 after buying an additional 83,174 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter worth $798,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,793,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PEG. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. TheStreet upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.38.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $86,562.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,684,423. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total transaction of $308,064.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,997,409.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $86,562.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,721 shares in the company, valued at $9,684,423. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,574 shares of company stock worth $419,108. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

NYSE:PEG opened at $64.86 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.09. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $53.71 and a twelve month high of $66.18. The stock has a market cap of $32.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 22.81%. The company’s revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is 46.78%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

