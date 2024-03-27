Tectonic Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Tectonic Advisors LLC lowered its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 28.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in ASML by 200.0% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 220.0% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ASML opened at $975.02 on Wednesday. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $563.99 and a 12 month high of $1,056.34. The stock has a market cap of $384.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $914.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $747.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.48. ASML had a return on equity of 68.32% and a net margin of 28.44%. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.34 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $1.343 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ASML shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on ASML from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Redburn Atlantic upgraded ASML from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. HSBC began coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $962.60.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

