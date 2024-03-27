Tectonic Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 304,473 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 16,659 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 16,250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in AT&T in the third quarter worth about $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

T has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. TheStreet raised shares of AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.61.

AT&T Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $17.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $122.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.57. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $19.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

