Tectonic Advisors LLC Has $1.43 Million Position in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Tectonic Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Free Report) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,119 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Hilltop worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hilltop by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,551,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,605,000 after buying an additional 109,157 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hilltop by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,571,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,004,000 after purchasing an additional 291,456 shares in the last quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Hilltop by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 2,525,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,609,000 after purchasing an additional 806,091 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hilltop by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,567,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,077,000 after purchasing an additional 8,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hilltop by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 904,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,826,000 after purchasing an additional 25,268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Hilltop from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. TheStreet cut Hilltop from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Hilltop stock opened at $30.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 1.11. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.78 and a 12-month high of $35.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.80.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $290.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.89 million. Hilltop had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 7.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. Hilltop’s payout ratio is currently 40.24%.

In other news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.63, for a total value of $94,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,734.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Martin Bradley Winges sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total value of $924,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,050,135.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.63, for a total value of $94,890.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,734.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, term, agricultural and commercial real estate, equipment loans, and other lending products; and mortgage, commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

