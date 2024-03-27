Tectonic Advisors LLC Has $1.60 Million Position in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Tectonic Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 52,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,077 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shoe Carnival were worth $1,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival during the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. Clarity Financial LLC bought a new position in Shoe Carnival in the fourth quarter worth $429,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Shoe Carnival during the fourth quarter worth $404,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Shoe Carnival by 49.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 265,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,378,000 after acquiring an additional 87,415 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,308,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,434,000 after buying an additional 26,662 shares during the period. 66.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shoe Carnival stock opened at $34.94 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $947.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.54. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.24 and a fifty-two week high of $37.08.

Shoe Carnival ( NASDAQ:SCVL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.59. The firm had revenue of $280.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.30 million. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 6.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is a boost from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.91%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SCVL. Williams Trading raised shares of Shoe Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Shoe Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th.

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile application.

