Tectonic Advisors LLC Has $1.93 Million Stock Holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $1,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JBHT. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the second quarter valued at $2,939,000. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 45.3% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 52,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,832,000 after buying an additional 16,249 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 38.4% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 41,835 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,887,000 after purchasing an additional 11,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 153,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ JBHT opened at $193.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.11. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.39 and a 52 week high of $219.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $204.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.17.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Increases Dividend

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.27). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is presently 24.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on JBHT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $220.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $178.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $188.00 price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.39.

View Our Latest Stock Report on J.B. Hunt Transport Services

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO John Kuhlow sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $745,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,244,381. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Patrick J. Ottensmeyer bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $202.99 per share, with a total value of $1,014,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,014,950. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John Kuhlow sold 3,500 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $745,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,244,381. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,432 shares of company stock valued at $4,309,687 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.