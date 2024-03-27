Tectonic Advisors LLC Has $329,000 Stake in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Curtiss-Wright by 1,100.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 144 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in Curtiss-Wright by 67.0% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 152 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CW shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $244.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price target (down previously from $250.00) on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.00.

Curtiss-Wright Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of CW stock opened at $251.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $234.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.11. The company has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31 and a beta of 1.17. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a fifty-two week low of $157.72 and a fifty-two week high of $251.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.24. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 12.46%. The company had revenue of $785.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $737.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. Curtiss-Wright’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is 8.70%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,171,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,171,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.55, for a total value of $225,283.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,448,164.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 145 shares of company stock worth $27,451 and sold 12,451 shares worth $3,030,512. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

