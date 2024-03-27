Tectonic Advisors LLC Has $4.87 Million Stock Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 353,057 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 31,799 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $4,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ET. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 127,421 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 23,718 shares during the last quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC increased its position in Energy Transfer by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 53,687 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 4,140 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in Energy Transfer by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 331,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,572,000 after acquiring an additional 46,491 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 211.1% in the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $708,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ET shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Energy Transfer currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.57.

Energy Transfer Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE ET opened at $15.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Energy Transfer LP has a 12 month low of $11.59 and a 12 month high of $15.74.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.13%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently 115.60%.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

