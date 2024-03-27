Tectonic Advisors LLC Has $545,000 Stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Franco-Nevada by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,565,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,211,558,000 after purchasing an additional 208,392 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Franco-Nevada by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,441,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,393,843,000 after purchasing an additional 31,642 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Franco-Nevada by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,104,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $948,364,000 after purchasing an additional 112,274 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Franco-Nevada by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,500,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $499,201,000 after purchasing an additional 27,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Franco-Nevada by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,681,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $357,915,000 after purchasing an additional 206,125 shares during the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on FNV shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $148.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.30.

Franco-Nevada Price Performance

Shares of FNV stock opened at $113.78 on Wednesday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 12-month low of $102.29 and a 12-month high of $161.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.26.

Franco-Nevada Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -55.97%.

Franco-Nevada Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

