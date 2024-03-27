Tectonic Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Free Report) by 185.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,812 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 33,004 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Ichor worth $1,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ICHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ichor by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 207,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,404,000 after purchasing an additional 79,674 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Ichor by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 4,832 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Ichor by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Ichor by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Ichor by 6.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICHR opened at $37.87 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.08 and a 200 day moving average of $32.82. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $22.26 and a 52-week high of $46.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 4.06.

Ichor ( NASDAQ:ICHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.13). Ichor had a negative net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 0.88%. The firm had revenue of $203.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.50 million. On average, research analysts predict that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ICHR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Ichor in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Ichor from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of Ichor in a report on Friday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ichor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

In other news, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total value of $2,268,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,764 shares in the company, valued at $1,985,572.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 7,226 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.39, for a total transaction of $327,988.14. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 50,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,291,741.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 50,000 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total value of $2,268,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,985,572.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 80,659 shares of company stock worth $3,652,848. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

