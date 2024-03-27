Tectonic Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,091 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 782 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bar Harbor Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 170,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,819,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 195,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,696,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 3,111,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,365,000 after purchasing an additional 248,125 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter worth $377,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 143,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,914,000 after purchasing an additional 29,763 shares during the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Baker Hughes Price Performance

BKR stock opened at $32.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.90. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $26.81 and a 12-month high of $37.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $32.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.41.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were given a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.98%.

Insider Transactions at Baker Hughes

In other news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total value of $294,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,437.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BKR shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Wolfe Research cut Baker Hughes from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Profile

(Free Report)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.