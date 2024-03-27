Tectonic Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,919 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $4,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSM. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 168.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 154.8% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. 79.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MSM stock opened at $97.61 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.96. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a one year low of $81.29 and a one year high of $105.77.

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.05). MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The firm had revenue of $954.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

Separately, KeyCorp decreased their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

In related news, CEO Erik Gershwind sold 15,000 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.15, for a total value of $1,442,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,417,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,248,203.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Erik Gershwind sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.15, for a total value of $1,442,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,417,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,248,203.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mitchell Jacobson sold 51,040 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.31, for a total transaction of $4,966,702.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,907,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,596,541.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 254,503 shares of company stock valued at $24,841,663. 18.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

