Tectonic Advisors LLC Purchases 69 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,712 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,458,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,435,000 after acquiring an additional 118,028 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,311,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,771,000 after buying an additional 182,016 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 7.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,531,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,274,000 after buying an additional 515,226 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.8% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,720,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,690,000 after buying an additional 84,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 8.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,170,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,492,000 after buying an additional 321,632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Bank of America lowered Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $169.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.50.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $146.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.84 and a 12 month high of $171.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $154.63 and a 200-day moving average of $151.29.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.03% and a negative net margin of 26.90%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $40,487.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 63,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,910,799.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

