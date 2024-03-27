Tectonic Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 30.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,964 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,548 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Hasbro worth $3,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HAS. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in Hasbro by 60.9% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its position in Hasbro by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 6,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hasbro by 0.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in Hasbro by 0.6% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 26,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Hasbro Stock Performance

Hasbro stock opened at $54.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.38. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.66 and a 12 month high of $73.57.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.26). Hasbro had a negative net margin of 29.77% and a positive return on equity of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Hasbro’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -26.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HAS has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Hasbro in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Hasbro in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.10.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hasbro

Hasbro Profile

(Free Report)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.