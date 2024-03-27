Tectonic Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Tectonic Advisors LLC reduced its position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 999 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,017,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,344,000 after buying an additional 57,361 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,898,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,629,000 after purchasing an additional 128,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,854,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,021,000 after purchasing an additional 112,789 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 111.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,093,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 614.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,039,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614,241 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SFM opened at $63.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.49. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.12 and a 1 year high of $65.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.49.

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Sprouts Farmers Market’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SFM shares. Bank of America upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $56.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.29.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 22,799 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total value of $1,367,484.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,328 shares in the company, valued at $499,513.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joe Fortunato sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.71, for a total transaction of $828,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,395 shares in the company, valued at $2,509,855.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 22,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total value of $1,367,484.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,513.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 160,852 shares of company stock worth $10,032,745 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

