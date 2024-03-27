Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Loop Capital

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Loop Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $75.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $50.00. Loop Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 33.81% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on TPX. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.57.

TPX opened at $56.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81. Tempur Sealy International has a 1-year low of $34.98 and a 1-year high of $56.50. The company has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.74.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 239.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 4,996.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

