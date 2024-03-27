Tenaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATUUF) Short Interest Update

Tenaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATUUF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 94.4% from the February 29th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Tenaz Energy Price Performance

Tenaz Energy stock remained flat at $2.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,875. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.86. Tenaz Energy has a 12 month low of $1.42 and a 12 month high of $3.48.

Tenaz Energy Company Profile

Tenaz Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas assets in Canada and the Netherlands. The company was formerly known as Altura Energy Inc and changed its name to Tenaz Energy Corp. in October 2021. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

