Tenaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATUUF) Short Interest Update

Tenaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATUUF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 94.4% from the February 29th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Tenaz Energy Price Performance
Tenaz Energy stock remained flat at $2.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,875. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.86. Tenaz Energy has a 12 month low of $1.42 and a 12 month high of $3.48.
Tenaz Energy Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Tenaz Energy
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Best Bear Market Funds: Top 3 Investment Options to Consider
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Is DraftKings A Good Bet Ahead of Q1 Earnings?
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Mid-Cap Stocks to Outperform the Market This Cycle
Receive News & Ratings for Tenaz Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaz Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.