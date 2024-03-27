TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) Shares Up 9.3%

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 9.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.69 and last traded at $2.69. 10,587,047 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 20,847,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.46.

WULF has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of TeraWulf in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Compass Point cut their price target on TeraWulf from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.75.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.95 and a 200 day moving average of $1.64.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in TeraWulf by 2,542.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TeraWulf by 7.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 73,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 4,867 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TeraWulf by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 73,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 5,952 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TeraWulf by 3.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 165,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 6,040 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in TeraWulf by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 17,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,593 shares during the last quarter. 62.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

