TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Market Cap Achieves $254.83 Million

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 27th. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0285 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded up 10.5% against the US dollar. TerraClassicUSD has a market capitalization of $254.83 million and approximately $25.36 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.80 or 0.00077693 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.76 or 0.00028536 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00010655 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00018178 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00007736 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001430 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Profile

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 8,964,920,889 coins and its circulating supply is 8,953,556,668 coins. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

