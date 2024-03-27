Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TRNO. Scotiabank increased their target price on Terreno Realty from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Terreno Realty has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.25.

Terreno Realty Stock Performance

NYSE TRNO opened at $63.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.65 and a 200-day moving average of $59.69. Terreno Realty has a 52-week low of $50.42 and a 52-week high of $65.64. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.29 and a beta of 0.81.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.10. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 46.76%. The firm had revenue of $86.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.06 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Terreno Realty will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Terreno Realty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.45%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Terreno Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 337.2% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Terreno Realty by 93.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Terreno Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Terreno Realty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

