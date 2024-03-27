The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Altfest L J & Co. Inc.

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. cut its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,191 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,287 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CNB Bank lifted its stake in Boeing by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its stake in Boeing by 185.1% during the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 211 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of BA stock traded up $3.74 on Wednesday, hitting $191.24. 4,115,674 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,461,354. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $201.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.68 billion, a PE ratio of -51.68, a PEG ratio of 30.94 and a beta of 1.52. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $176.25 and a twelve month high of $267.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.75) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.65.

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Further Reading

