The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Stock Position Lessened by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,676 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 9,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after buying an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 209.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 221,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,235,000 after buying an additional 149,656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of PNC traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $156.21. 388,278 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,222,978. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.40 and a 12-month high of $158.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $62.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.17.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 17.50%. The company’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.49 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 48.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Odeon Capital Group raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.38 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $446,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,442,347.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

