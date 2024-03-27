The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Position Cut by Keystone Wealth Services LLC

Keystone Wealth Services LLC trimmed its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Rede Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 6,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $1,006,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Investment Center Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $275,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of PG opened at $160.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $377.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $141.45 and a 12 month high of $162.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $157.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.04.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $21.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.48 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 34.04%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th were issued a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 62.98%.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.32, for a total value of $3,549,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,943,835.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 101,704 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total transaction of $15,618,683.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 163,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,097,637.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 22,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.32, for a total transaction of $3,549,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,943,835.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 279,063 shares of company stock valued at $43,187,745 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.41.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

