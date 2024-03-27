The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) is Sawyer & Company Inc’s 6th Largest Position

Sawyer & Company Inc reduced its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,401 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies accounts for about 2.7% of Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $6,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Bar Harbor Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 95,075 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $8,919,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC now owns 5,433 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,684 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 130,695 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $12,260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $405,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total transaction of $266,248.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,968,480.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total transaction of $266,248.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,968,480.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total value of $1,979,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,053,982.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX stock opened at $101.15 on Wednesday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.40 and a 12 month high of $102.84. The stock has a market cap of $114.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.82.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $16.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.20 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 64.18%. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel and home fashions retailer to repurchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TJX shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.19.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

