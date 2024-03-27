The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and twenty-two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $89.75.

TTD has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Trade Desk from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Trade Desk from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Trade Desk from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Trade Desk from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Monday, February 12th.

In other Trade Desk news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 2,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total value of $191,236.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 139,794 shares in the company, valued at $12,515,756.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Trade Desk news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 2,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total value of $191,236.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,515,756.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 15,006 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total transaction of $1,254,051.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,387 shares in the company, valued at $4,377,981.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 426,562 shares of company stock valued at $35,446,258. Corporate insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Main Street Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Trade Desk during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $87.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 241.81, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.50. Trade Desk has a 1 year low of $57.17 and a 1 year high of $94.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.94.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.05). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $605.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.61 million. As a group, analysts expect that Trade Desk will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

