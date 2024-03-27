Threshold (T) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $591.01 Million

Threshold (T) traded up 7.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 27th. Over the last seven days, Threshold has traded 84.2% higher against the dollar. Threshold has a market capitalization of $591.01 million and approximately $1.16 billion worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Threshold token can currently be bought for about $0.0591 or 0.00000085 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Threshold alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00007097 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00015870 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00024347 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00001924 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00012897 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,326.64 or 1.00013931 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000085 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.86 or 0.00148391 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About Threshold

Threshold (T) is a token. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,622,255,780.507149 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.0616168 USD and is up 40.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 120 active market(s) with $1,108,849,445.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Threshold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Threshold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.