Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:THBRF) Short Interest Update

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:THBRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a growth of 3,700.0% from the February 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 90,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Stock Performance

THBRF traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.48. 500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,512. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.56. Thunderbird Entertainment Group has a 12 month low of $1.16 and a 12 month high of $2.90.

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Company Profile

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc develops, produces, and distributes film and television programs in Canada, the United States, Denmark, the Republic of Ireland, France, and internationally. The company's portfolio consists of animated, factual, and scripted projects. Its programs cover various genres with a focus on children's productions, scripted comedy and dramas, and unscripted contents.

