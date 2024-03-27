Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:THBRF) Short Interest Update

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:THBRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a growth of 3,700.0% from the February 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 90,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Thunderbird Entertainment Group Stock Performance
THBRF traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.48. 500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,512. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.56. Thunderbird Entertainment Group has a 12 month low of $1.16 and a 12 month high of $2.90.
Thunderbird Entertainment Group Company Profile
