Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $93.00.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Tidewater from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Johnson Rice began coverage on Tidewater in a research note on Friday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on Tidewater in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Tidewater from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Tidewater from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tidewater by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Tidewater by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,829,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $276,134,000 after purchasing an additional 30,740 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Tidewater by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 341,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,657,000 after purchasing an additional 50,301 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Tidewater by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 6,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Condire Management LP bought a new position in Tidewater in the fourth quarter worth about $20,616,000. 95.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYSE TDW opened at $91.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 49.75 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.05. Tidewater has a 1-year low of $39.41 and a 1-year high of $92.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.70.
Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.03). Tidewater had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $302.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tidewater will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Tidewater declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 29th that allows the company to buyback $48.60 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 1.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.
