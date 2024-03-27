Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) Stock Price Up 6.8%

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 6.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.79 and last traded at C$0.78. Approximately 570,442 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 656,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.73.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts recently weighed in on TWM shares. Scotiabank cut their price target on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.50 to C$1.10 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.10 to C$1.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. CIBC downgraded Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$1.50 to C$1.10 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.50 to C$1.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$1.15.
Insider Transactions at Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure
In other news, Senior Officer Jared Ian Arling Strom Gurevitch sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.77, for a total value of C$38,500.00. In related news, Senior Officer Jared Ian Arling Strom Gurevitch sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.77, for a total value of C$38,500.00. Also, Director Robert Colcleugh sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.98, for a total value of C$98,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 173,000 shares of company stock worth $153,060 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.44% of the company’s stock.
About Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure
Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. The company primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined products, and renewable space. It also engages in the sale of refined petroleum products, including gasoline, low sulphur diesel, and ancillary products, as well as renewable fuels and natural gas; gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas and NGLs; and NGL extraction and marketing.
