Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Stock Price Up 3.5%

Shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) rose 3.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.46 and last traded at $2.39. Approximately 21,563,917 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 24,624,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.31.

Tilray Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 2.30.

Get Tilray alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Carl A. Merton acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.87 per share, with a total value of $37,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Irwin D. Simon bought 53,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.88 per share, for a total transaction of $100,956.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,033,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,822,149.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Carl A. Merton bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.87 per share, with a total value of $37,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 96,300 shares of company stock valued at $183,210. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tilray

Tilray Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Tilray during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Tilray by 188.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 5,583 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Tilray during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Tilray during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Gainplan LLC purchased a new stake in Tilray during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 9.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.