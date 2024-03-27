Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.84 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Titan Machinery in a research report issued on Friday, March 22nd. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel forecasts that the company will earn $0.84 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Titan Machinery’s current full-year earnings is $3.25 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Titan Machinery’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.86 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TITN. TheStreet lowered Titan Machinery from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Titan Machinery in a research report on Friday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

NASDAQ TITN opened at $23.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $534.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.22. Titan Machinery has a twelve month low of $21.44 and a twelve month high of $35.88.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $852.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Titan Machinery’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Titan Machinery by 2.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,816,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,298,000 after purchasing an additional 47,363 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,700,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,172,000 after buying an additional 32,803 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 4.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,340,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,884,000 after buying an additional 53,507 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 9.2% during the third quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 969,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,762,000 after buying an additional 82,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Titan Machinery by 241.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 721,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,178,000 after purchasing an additional 509,919 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

