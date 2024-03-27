Toncoin (TON) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $16.94 Billion

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. Over the last seven days, Toncoin has traded 17.6% higher against the US dollar. Toncoin has a total market cap of $16.94 billion and approximately $210.87 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Toncoin coin can now be bought for about $4.96 or 0.00007225 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00015836 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00022959 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00001827 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00013201 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $68,558.44 or 0.99808126 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000082 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $100.31 or 0.00146039 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Toncoin Profile

Toncoin (TON) is a coin. It launched on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,104,653,541 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,104,685,669.203846 with 3,470,273,684.3345513 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 4.86216788 USD and is down -9.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 235 active market(s) with $270,369,741.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

