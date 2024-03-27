Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.90.

MODG has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th.

In other Topgolf Callaway Brands news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $72,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 777,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,319,303.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $72,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 777,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,319,303.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 2,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total value of $29,994.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,242 shares in the company, valued at $33,159.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 11.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MODG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the first quarter valued at about $76,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $842,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands during the first quarter worth $332,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in the first quarter valued at $466,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $1,080,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Price Performance

Shares of MODG opened at $15.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Topgolf Callaway Brands has a 1-year low of $9.84 and a 1-year high of $23.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 33.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.66.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $897.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $867.25 million. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 2.22%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Topgolf Callaway Brands will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Company Profile

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

